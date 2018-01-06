Construction of I-27 & Hollywood intersection to begin Jan. 8th

The Texas Department of Transportation will begin reconstruction the interchange at Interstate 27 and Hollywood Road on Monday, January 8th.

The project will begin with the construction of two crossovers stretching from just north of Sundown Lane to just south of Bell Street on I-27.

Construction on the crossovers will last approximately two months. Reconstruction of the bridges at I-27 and Hollywood Road can then begin.

The project will also include expansion of the frontage roads at intersections as well as improvements to on and off ramps.

"These improvements are designed to serve adjacent developments and improve traffic flow and safety," said Amarillo Area Engineer Randy Hochstein.

TXDOT reminds drivers to please slow down and be cautious in construction areas.

