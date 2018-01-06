City of Clovis to complete crack-sealing project

The City of Clovis Street Department will be crack-sealing Mitchell Street on January 9th.

The work will take place between Mabry Drive and 7th Avenue.

The street will not be closed, but the public is asked to watch signage in the area and drive with caution.

Contact the City of Clovis Public Works Department with any questions at (575) 769-2376.

