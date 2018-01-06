Area lane closures

A new week comes, and with it, new lane closures. Here are some to watch for on your way to work.

There will be varying ramp closures at the I-27 interchange for tree and brush removal, as well as crack sealing operations throughout the week.

Crews will be performing bridge joint maintenance on 15th Avenue south, coming out of downtown.

TXDOT urges caution when traveling through these work zones.

Also use caution when driving near these ongoing projects.

I-27 & State Loop 335 (Hollywood)

· In preparation for reconstruction of the intersection of I-27 and Hollywood Road, the left lanes of north and southbound I-27 will be closed from Bell Street to Sundown Lane for construction of crossovers.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood) Southeast

· Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

· From Washington Street to I-27, the frontage road speed limit is 45 mph. The main lanes speed limit is 60 mph from Western Street to the east; there are locations with a posted 45 mph work zone speed limit.

I-27 & 26th Avenue Bridge

· I-27 southbound is reduced to two lanes from 26th Avenue to 34th Avenue.

· The I-27 southbound frontage road is reduced to one lane from 26th Avenue to 34th Avenue.

· The shoulder is closed on I-27 southbound from the 26th Avenue exit ramp to the 26th Avenue bridge so crews can work on the retaining wall.

· The direct connector bridge from I-40 eastbound to I-27 southbound is closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement & Soncy Enhancements (Soncy/SL 335)

· SL 335 may have lane closures from Westgate Pkwy to BI-40 to work on concrete medians, reducing traffic to one lane both north- and southbound.

· Interstate traffic traveling westbound is shifted to the south with one lane over the Soncy bridge.

Bell Street Bridge Replacement (at Interstate 40)

· The eastbound frontage road is reduced to one lane through the Bell Street intersection.

· I-40 is reduced to two lanes in each direction until the completion of the project.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

· Arthur Street will be closed in both directions under I-40 Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 8 and 9, to perform prep work in advance of the scheduled bridge deck pour Wednesday, Jan. 10. The intersection will be closed all day on Wednesday, Jan. 10 for the bridge deck pour.

· The outside right lanes of I-40 eastbound are closed.

· The eastbound I-40 exit for Quarter Horse/Nelson Street is closed. Motorists should use the exit at Ross Street or Grand Street.

· The left lane of the eastbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

· The outside right lanes on I-40 westbound are closed.

· The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Ross/Arthur is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic down to Arthur Street onto the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the I-40 westbound Grand Street on-ramp for to enter I-40 westbound.

· The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Quarter Horse Drive is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic under I-40 at Nelson Street to the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the westbound I-40 Grand Street on-ramp to enter I-40 westbound.

· The left lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

· The right lanes of Arthur Street at I-40 are closed in both directions.

