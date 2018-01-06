Xcel Energy scam reported in Amarillo

Xcel Energy is alerting residents of a phone scam in Amarillo.

They received reports of customers being contacted and told that they owe large past due bills.

The calls threatened disconnection if these amounts weren't paid over the phone.

Xcel has issued a statement to not provide personal information or account numbers to these scammers.

They also reminded customers that they always send a physical disconnection notice through the mail.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up and call an Xcel Energy customer agent at 1 (800) 895-4999 to verify your account status.

