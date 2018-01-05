I Am Not Your Negro: A depiction of assassinations which impacted the Civil Rights Movement

Every year, PBS holds a series called "Independent Lens" featuring independent documentaries from around the world.

The local PBS station here in Amarillo is having a public viewing of one of those films, "I Am Not Your Negro," next Tuesday.

"I Am Not Your Negro" is a documentary by Raoul Peck. It is based off the unfinished book "Remember this House" by James Baldwin.

The documentary depicts how the assassinations of Martin Luther King, Malcolm X and Medgar Evers impacted the Civil Rights Movement and America as a whole.

"It carries you from the beginnings of the Civil Rights Movement and what James Baldwin himself was involved in 1960's through today, what it means today through Black Lives Matter, in the age of Ferguson, and things like that," said Chip Chandler from Amarillo's PBS. "It's an all encompassing, very fierce, very emotional documentary."



The documentary premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2016.

There will be a panel discussion after the public viewing, including a local representative of the NAACP.

The viewing is open to the public and will be held at the downtown Amarillo Public library next Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

