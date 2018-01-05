Cannon Air Force members honored with Distinguished Flying Cross

Two years ago to this day, Captain Rabbe and Sergeant Bjerke were in Afghanistan performing their duty on Special Ops during Operation Freedom. A duty that would, unknowingly, award them the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism while in an aerial flight.



"Trust me the crew knew what the risks were, they accepted that risk to protect the Americans on the ground that day," said Brigadier General Holt.

The ninth Special Ops team was taking enemy fire but was able to re-supply troops on the ground with ammunition to continue the fight for our freedom.

"You have to get the mission done, we were just thinking about the guys on the ground and that they needed what we had and training took over and we did, we did what we did," said Sgt. Rabbe

"I was not thinking a whole lot, training just kicked in and I was entirely focused on getting that bundle off to support those guys on the ground," said Sergeant Bjerke.

Captain Rabbe and Sergeant Bjerke both grew up dreaming of serving our country, and find the meaning of the award hard to put into words.

"It's an incredible honor," said Captain Rabbe. "It's nothing that I ever thought that I would receive, but really ultimately it was just about helping the guys on the ground."

While the Distinguished Flying Cross honors the courageous risk of Operation Freedom, they say it's the DNA of Special Ops. When Americans on the ground are in trouble, Special Ops jumps in to fight to get the soldiers home to their families.

"It's not about getting the award, it's about remembering," said Captain Rabbe."That's why we work so hard and that's why we train so hard. It's so I have that extra motivation inside to remember all of the over and over training."

"The crew was operating at its mass capacity that day and it means a lot to work with those fine Americans and I'm excited to work with them again, see them in the future," said Sergeant Bjerke.

With this award, the squad joins special company: Amelia Earheart, Charles Lindbergh and the Wright Brothers to name a few.

However, they say the action behind the award is all the inspiration they need to continue fighting for our freedom.

