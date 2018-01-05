Amarillo residents voice concern with trash pickup system

Amarillo residents are voicing their concerns with the city's Solid Waste Management's trash pickup system.

"The people in Amarillo are really nice, but the trash is definitely a problem," said Amarillo Resident Ryan Brightbill. "And a do think the mayor and the city council need to get a handle on this quick, or we could hit a tipping point where it's hitting too little too late."

The overran dumpsters and continuous illegal dumping is also costing some residents out of their own pockets.

"I'm frustrated, I mean it's getting to the point where it's getting out of hand, you know," said Amarillo Resident Tracy Beyer. "And the couch they brought this time and threw out there, they threw it so hard they broke the post in my fence. So now I'm going to have to replace a part of my fence just to get it back up and working again.

So, you know, it's costing me money because of the illegal dumping that's going on."

However, the city says the "slow pickup" some are experiencing isn't only exclusive to Amarillo.

"Due to the sure volume that is out at locations now and the logistics of us getting to those areas, it is some delayed response time in that," said Public Works Director Raymond Lee. "Coupled in with that, we do have some vacancies in our department, which does sometimes add to those delays.

Because we have to have drivers, and the drivers that are on staff right now are actually covering those spots as well when they pick up their trash."

Lee says the department understand the frustrations and wants to be as transparent as possible with all residents.

"We are making sure that citizens are aware when they do give us a call to let them know that, 'Hey, we are aware of the situation, and we are working as quick as possible to make sure that we get their location to pick up your trash," said Lee.

If you or anyone you know has a CDL license and is looking for employment, visit the department and apply for a driver position.

