Amarillo doctor accused of sex crimes, license suspended

An Amarillo doctor accused of child sex crimes now has a suspended license.

The Texas Medical Board announced today it has temporarily suspended the license of Dr. Jeffrey Cone Senior.

The board states they have determined his practice of medicine is a continuing threat to public welfare.

In December, Cone was arrested on charges of sexual assault of an underage male and indecency with a child by touching. The charges are second-degree felonies.

The arrest follows a lawsuit filed by the mother of a minor male claiming Cone sexually assaulted the boy. The lawsuit asks for damages of more than $1 million.

In addition to a charge of child sexual assault, three patients claim Cone exhibited sexually inappropriate behavior with them during examinations.

The board said a hearing on the suspension will be held soon unless Cone waives the hearing.

Get the latest weather updates straight to your phone! Apple I Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.