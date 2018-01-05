You're invited to Frost Your Fanny and support local businesses

Zach's Club Amarillo is inviting you to Frost Your Fanny and help support local businesses this weekend.

The company is hosting a Frost Your Fanny 5K run on January 6. The event starts at 9:00 a.m. with an open house and ribbon cutting to follow.

Registration for the race begins at 8:00 a.m., and entry is $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

First, second and third place will receive prizes.

Proceeds from Frost Your Fanny support the Amarillo College Food Pantry, and you are invited to bring the following items to help support those in need:

Macaroni and cheese

Bags of beans

Bags of rice

Cans of tomato sauce

Cans of mixed vegetables

Cans of carrots

Canned tuna

Canned chicken

Canned fruits

Granola bars

Oatmeal

Cereal

Shelf stable milk, such as Fair Life or Horizon Organic

Any snack item, such as crackers or nuts

During the open house, the gym will offer specials, have giveaways and door prizes.

There will also be free childcare, a bounce house, live DJ and more.

Get the latest weather updates straight to your phone! Apple I Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.