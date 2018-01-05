Friday's Weather: Nice temperatures heading into a mild weekend - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By Dave Oliver, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Our weekend is off to a great start today with above normal temps in the 50's and light winds as an extra bonus.

Quiet conditions will be in place tonight, but we will be chilly by morning with lows in the low to mid 20's.

A nice Saturday is expected with temps in the upper 50's again.

Sunday looks to be a blustery day as a cold front sweeps through the panhandles.

Winds will gust well over 30 miles per hour behind the front, but temps will only drop a few degrees

