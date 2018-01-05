Tolk Persons, Account Executive

I have over twenty years of broadcast and marketing experience, and can help you put the right message in front of the right people at the right time. Call me today so I can help you increase your revenue and market share tomorrow!

Q: What did you want to be when you were 10?

A: I was fascinated with the Space Shuttle and wanted to be an astronaut. I was graced with the opportunity to attend Space Camp two years later!

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.