1 arrested after home invasion, police still searching for 2 suspects

One person has been arrested, and two others are on the run after a home invasion.

Around 5:18 p.m. on Jan. 3, an officer was called to the 2300 block of Dumas Drive on reports of a stolen car. The victim told police that he was driving south on Dumas Drive when he saw a female that appeared to be in distress.

He stopped to help her, and she told him that her car had broken down and she needed help.

When he pulled up to her car at the Amarillo Zoo parking lot, the man told police that two men jumped out of the trunk and came towards him.

He ran away from the area, leaving his car there.

Officers were able to locate the car in a nearby parking lot. Items had been taken from the car.

Later in the evening, officers were called to the 2700 block of South Garfield on a possible home invasion and robbery.

Two women told officers that two men forced their way in the door, pointed guns at them and demanded money. The men assaulted the victims, striking one on the head with a gun.

The two suspects left in a car with the victim's phones and other personal items, and officers located the vehicle on South Osage Street at Southeast 27th Avenue.

The driver refused to stop, so a pursuit ensued. The driver stopped at Northeast 6th Avenue and Manhattan, and two men jumped out of the car and fled on foot.

The driver, 19-year-old Alina Sanchez, was arrested for burglary with intent to commit assault and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Police say they found items in the car that were stolen from the car at the Amarillo Zoo.

The two home invasion victims were treated for minor injuries.

Police are still searching for the two men involved in the incident.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

