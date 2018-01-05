Kmart in Tucumcari considered unprofitable, set to close

Kmart will be closing its doors soon in Tucumcari.

Sears Holdings released a list of 103 Sears and Kmart stores that are slated to close in 2018.

The Tucumcari location was listed as an unprofitable location and is scheduled to close in early April.

A statement released by Sears Holdings said the closings come in an effort to "right size" their store footprint and to find a balance between a physical and digital presence.

Liquidation sales at affected locations will begin as early as January 12.

