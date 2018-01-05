Tucumcari officials seeking wanted sex offender

The Quay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a wanted sex offender.

Pablo Andres Figueroa has a warrant out of Quay County for failure to register as a sex offender.

He also has a pending charge for felony aggravated fleeing law enforcement from the Tucumcari Police Department.

If you have information on where he may be, call Quay County Crime Stoppers at (505) 461-3507.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.