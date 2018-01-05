This Weekend in the Panhandle

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we've got you covered.

Here's a list of what's going on in our area:

First Friday Art Walk

Tonight is the first Friday Art Walk of the year, which allows visitors to see new works by several of the gallery owners.

Among the special events is City Studio's one year anniversary, featuring a black-light art experience.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and lasts until 9:00 p.m. at the Galleries at Sunset Center.

For more information about the event, call (806) 352-2706.

Mr. Popper's Penguins

The Amarillo Little Theatre Academy will be performing the stage adaptation of Mr. Popper's Penguins this weekend.

Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., as well as 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon and a final show at 6:30 on Sunday evening.

The show will be at Adventure Space located at 2751 Civic Circle.

Tickets at $12 for ages 12 and up and $10 for ages 11 and younger.

For more information about the show or purchasing tickets, call (806) 355-9991.

Amarillo Museum of Art Opening

The Amarillo Museum of Art will have their opening party this Saturday.

Starting at 7:00 p.m., come to the opening of the Amarillo Museum of Art, featuring local artists.

The museum is located at 2200 South Van Buren Street.

You can find more information about the event or the museum here.

Frost Your Fanny 5K

Zach's Club Amarillo is inviting you to Frost Your Fanny and help support local businesses this weekend.

The company is hosting a Frost Your Fanny 5K run on January 6. The event starts at 9:00 a.m. with an open house and ribbon cutting to follow.

Registration for the race begins at 8:00 a.m., and entry is $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

First, second and third place will receive prizes.

Proceeds from Frost Your Fanny support the Amarillo College Food Pantry, and you are invited to bring the following items to help support those in need:

Macaroni and cheese

Bags of beans

Bags of rice

Cans of tomato sauce

Cans of mixed vegetables

Cans of carrots

Canned tuna

Canned chicken

Canned fruits

Granola bars

Oatmeal

Cereal

Shelf stable milk, such as Fair Life or Horizon Organic

Any snack item, such as crackers or nuts

During the open house, the gym will offer specials, have giveaways and door prizes.

There will also be free childcare, a bounce house, live DJ and more.

