Trash cart controversy

"With all due respect to the city council and the city, there's some things that bother me about this situation and I'll tell you why," said one Amarillo resident.

That was the story of tonight's public meeting in regards to implementing new waste carts in local neighborhoods.

According to the City of Amarillo, 16,500 customers would be impacted by the proposed change.

The Solid Waste Superintendent David Lehfeldt hopes the 96 gallon carts will eliminate issues for residents.

"One of which are customers that have plastic bags that they have to set out," said Lehfeldt. "Those bags are a target for dogs and critters to mess with."

Another part of the community they're targeting are those who have dumpsters in their front yards.

"Some people for some reason replace dumpsters in their front yards and that's a real nuisance," said Lehfeldt. "So we're looking to replace those street cans."

On the other hand, some residents believe it will create issues of its own.

"Number one, you say the wind will turn a dumpster over," said one Amarillo resident. "The wind will take one of them [carts] on top of the Santa Fe building now."

"All of the ones on my block are gonna just look the same," said another Amarillo resident. "How am I gonna know which one is mine if one gets stolen? And if I get one stolen then you're gonna say 'well you're gonna buy one.' There's all kinds of problems with this."

According to the city, cart based trash collection will make alleyways not only cleaner, but also safer.

"The last segment that we're dealing with are what I call dangerous dumpsters and alleys that are either dead end where we have to back the truck out blind into a street that we almost block before we get out," said Lehfeldt. "Or alleys that are so narrow that with our bigger trucks, due to new regulations our trucks are getting bigger and bigger, we can no longer service those safety."

Lehfeldt said they will have to buy new trucks for the trash carts, and that monthly trash fees won't change but there may be a small upfront charge to get the system started.

"One truck picks up about 1,000 homes with one employee with the new system," said Lehfeldt. "The old system would take six employees and two trucks to pick up the same number of homes. So you can see that reducing personnel by five and a truck, that's a considerable savings. We'll be looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in savings."

Some residents like Jesse Pfrimmer said those savings make sense and could be a step towards cleaning up local neighborhoods.

"I've seen the dumpsters on the street and I see the abuse for those citizens that have dumpsters sitting on the streets and it's disgraceful," said Pfrimmer.

Lehfeldt said they could start to get the first trucks for the new carts within in the next six months.

If you missed tonight's meeting and would like to voice your opinion on the matter, you can attend another meeting this coming Monday, January 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Southwest Amarillo Public Library located at 6801 West 45th Avenue.

