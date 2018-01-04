What would you do if you hit the jackpot?

For the first time ever, both Powerball and Mega Millions are over $400 million each at the same time.

For those who are playing, they said they're ready to roll the dice twice for a chance to change their lives.

"The dream of being a multi-millionaire and what you can do," said Randy Boone. "I know my dream would be what I could do to help other people and how happy I'd be not worrying about finances."

The odds of winning for Mega Millions is about one in 252 million.

Powerball odds are one in 292 million.

The odds of winning both are even more astronomical - one in 75 quadrillion.

Still, the mentality of those buying is you've got to be in it to win it.

"Well, cause I want to hit the jackpot," said Rick Salmon. "Probably, pay off all my bills and travel as much as I can."

"Oh my gosh, when I start breathing again. I'll probably pay off my family debts, buy a house, buy a car, keep working you know," said Lauren Carpenter.

Surprisingly, people say if they win they wouldn't quit their job.

"We all got together, pitched in ten dollars and hopefully we'll get lucky and win. It'll make four other ladies in the office, really, really happy," said Boone.

"We all as a company at my work we all pitch in and buy tickets so we can all split it and enjoy it," said Carpenter.

With such slim chances, the real value of the ticket is simply in the magic of the dream.

"Well because if you don't play, you have no chance," said Salmon.

"There's still a chance, there's always a chance that you could win," said Carpenter.

"You have to at least spend a dollar and have a chance to win big, if you don't buy a ticket, you're for sure not going to win," said Boone.

Experts say the total for both jackpots could hit one billion dollars as more people play.

You have until Friday night for Mega Millions and Saturday night for Powerball.

If you're able to play, all you need is a dollar and a dream.

