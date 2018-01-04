New year, new us; A new direction for sports coverage

As the New Year begins, people often find themselves looking in the mirror and promising to do better, and here at NewsChannel 10 we're no different.

Our sports department has recently undergone significant change, and as we prepare to kick off this year in sports we want to make sure you, the viewer, is at the center of it all.

We're taking a new approach to the way we cover local sports by not just showing you the highlights, but by giving you in-depth coverage of Panhandle student athletes.

We want to change the way you see sports in our area by covering and introducing you to the young men and women you cheer for each day.

We want to show you all of the hard work and dedication these athletes put into performing at the highest level both academically and on their field of play.

However even with this new change, we will make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the news, scores, and highlights from sports across the Panhandle.

Whether it's the Wrap Up or Hoops Madness, our focus is to provide you with local content from around the Panhandle that you can only find here at NewsChannel 10.

With the help of our news team, from the digital side to the guys behind the camera, we will bring the stories of local student athletes to you.

Make sure to check out our website and social media to stay informed about local athletes as we highlight their achievements on and off the field.

By putting the latest, non-stop sports coverage in the palm of your hands, we are focused on continuing to be the most watched sports in the Texas Panhandle.

