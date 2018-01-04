Preparations underway for honor students heading to Dominican Republic

Because of our current drought conditions, early predictions anticipate above normal wildfire potential for the Panhandle region from February through April.
"With all due respect to the city council and the city, there's some things that bother me about this situation and I'll tell you why."
For the first time ever, both Powerball and Mega Millions are over $400 million each at the same time. For those who are playing, they said they're ready to roll the dice twice for a chance to change their lives.
As the New Year begins, people often find themselves looking in the mirror and promising to do better, and here at NewsChannel 10 we're no different.
12 Amarillo College students are packing their bags tonight as they prepare to travel to the Dominican Republic, where they will teach English to impoverished children.
