Preparations underway for honor students heading to Dominican Republic

12 Amarillo College students are packing their bags tonight as they prepare to travel to the Dominican Republic, where they will teach English to impoverished children.



Monte Christi is a small, rural fishing village in the Dominican Republic. It will soon be home for one week to a group of Presidential Scholars.

The Presidential Scholars program is prestigious national honors program. Out of the 10,000 students at Amarillo College, there are 15 scholars, 12 of whom are going on the trip.

"I've lived my whole life in Amarillo," said scholar Stevi Breshears. "I've traveled different place in the United States, but going to a different country and seeing people who have lived completely different lives, in a completely different culture, that's incredible.

And I'm just so thankful I'm part of a group that values helping others and takes a trip out of the country to help people. I can't even believe I'm going."

Amarillo College is paying for the trip, and its staff is excited for the experience both groups of students are about to have.

"We know that we can't teach anyone English in one week," said Honors Program Coordinator Leslie Lagham. "We're simply there to serve and to help open doors and ideas to these students that there are options through education, and to reinforce the English they already know."

