Amarillo economy expected to remain stable in 2018

The local economy is expected to remain stable and possibly improve, and experts say that is partly due to last year's job growth and construction. That's according to Amarillo National Bank's latest Economic Forecast.

"We're optimistic that our economy is going to remain stable for 2018 with higher manufacturing jobs and steady construction that says our economy is going to have a good year in '18," said Executive Vice President of Amarillo National Bank William Ware.

Building permits are up 15 percent, with dental and medical related construction carrying that number.

"Building permits usually reflect a growing economy and they reflect growth in business and maybe growth in people," said Ware. "Maybe an employer is growing. We're optimistic.

When you see more permits, that means jobs, that means someone's expanding or someone's remodeling. And so it's a really great economic indicator of stability and growth going forward."

Steady job gains were reported for 2017. Jobs in manufacturing, oil and gas, and utilities are bringing long term job growth to Amarillo.

"I'm really pleased to see growth in manufacturing jobs, that's going to be a bright spot in 2018. That's the most important job our city can add," said Ware.

"We've got an incredibly bright and strong workforce, great educational facilities that'll educate that workforce."

According to the Panhandle Builders Association, residential construction is expected to continue to increase this year.

This increase could positively impact the Amarillo economy as a whole.

"With this it increases the tax base. It puts people in homes, it makes people feel good about themselves," said Executive Director of Texas Panhandle Builders Association Lew Bradshaw. "If they buy a home they generally buy furniture, cars, and everybody benefits from new homes."

You can view Amarillo National Bank's latest economic analysis here.

