1 person arrested after SWAT situation in Southlawn area

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

One person has been arrested after a SWAT situation earlier today.

This morning, officers with the Amarillo Police Department PACE Unit received information that a fugitive was at a home in the Southlawn area.

Just after 11:30 a.m., officers saw 21-year-old Joe Daniel Rodriguez, who was wanted for a probation violation out of Potter County with an original charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers approached him, Rodriquez went into the home and refused to come out. 

Officers believe he was armed, so APD SWAT and Randall County HEAT officers were called to the scene.

Around 3:00 this afternoon, he came out of the house and was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

