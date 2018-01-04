Hansford County officials arrest man for burglary

The Hansford County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man wanted for burglary.

Clayton Wayne Scribner, 43, is wanted out of Hansford County for burglary of a building.

If you have any information on other crimes in the area, call the Hansford County Sheriff's Office at (806) 659-4140.

