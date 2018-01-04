Hansford County officials arrest man for burglary - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Hansford County officials arrest man for burglary

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Clayton Wayne Scribner, 43/ Source: Hansford County Sheriff's Office Clayton Wayne Scribner, 43/ Source: Hansford County Sheriff's Office
HANSFORD COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

The Hansford County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man wanted for burglary.

Clayton Wayne Scribner, 43, is wanted out of Hansford County for burglary of a building.

If you have any information on other crimes in the area, call the Hansford County Sheriff's Office at (806) 659-4140.

