Hansford County officials arrest man for burglary

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
HANSFORD COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

The Hansford County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man wanted for burglary.

Clayton Wayne Scribner, 43, is wanted out of Hansford County for burglary of a building.

If you have any information on other crimes in the area, call the Hansford County Sheriff's Office at (806) 659-4140.

