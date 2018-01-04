Officials offering reward for location of wanted fugitive

For the first time ever, both Powerball and Mega Millions are over $400 million each at the same time. For those who are playing, they said they're ready to roll the dice twice for a chance to change their lives.
Because of our current drought conditions, early predictions anticipate above normal wildfire potential for the Panhandle region from February through April.
As the New Year begins, people often find themselves looking in the mirror and promising to do better, and here at NewsChannel 10 we're no different.
12 Amarillo College students are packing their bags tonight as they prepare to travel to the Dominican Republic, where they will teach English to impoverished children.
The local economy is expected to remain stable and possibly improve, and experts say that is partly due to last year's job growth and construction.
