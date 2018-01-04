Officials offering reward for location of wanted fugitive

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Lewis Lee Collins is wanted out of Potter County for a bond surrender with original charges of credit or debit card abuse and a DWI.

If you have any information on where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or online.

If your tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

