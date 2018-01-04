Clovis business agrees to stop mortgage loans

A Clovis business will stop offering mortgage services to resolve a dispute with New Mexico regulators.

Western Mortgage, an unlicensed mortgage lender, says they will stop originating home loans to satisfy an agreement with the New Mexico Office of Attorney General.

The lender was considered to have violated several New Mexico consumer protection acts.

Western Mortgage denied any wrongdoing, but they released 55 disputed notes and loans as part of the agreement.

The lender also agreed to contribute funds to the Office of Attorney General for future law enforcement efforts.

