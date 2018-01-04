1 man dead after assault in Amarillo alley

One man has died after police say he was assaulted in an alley.

Around 8:55 a.m. on Dec. 29, officers were called to an alley behind V&M Discount on reports of a man who was found dead.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Thon Magor Achog who appeared to have been dead for some time.

Police say he was assaulted sometime on Dec. 28, and his injuries suggest he had been in some type of fight.

Witnesses told officers Achog was conscious after the incident and died sometime after.

Trever Lee Menzies, 32, was identified as a suspect, and he was taken into custody on Jan. 3.

He was booked into Potter County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

An autopsy has been order for Achog.

A candlelight service will be held in honor of Achog on Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. The service will be at Ellwood Park here in Amarillo.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Amarillo Police Special Crimes Unit at (806) 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 .

