1 man dead after being struck by semi

One is man dead after being struck by a semi Wednesday evening.

Around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a collision of a motor vehicle with a pedestrian at the 1000 block of North Lakeside Drive.

A Volvo semi- truck and trailer was northbound on Lakeside Drive, then took the northbound exit to Amarillo Blvd.

The truck struck Jose Salvador Gomez-Cruz, 69, standing in the middle of the exit.

Gomez-Cruz died of his injuries at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Justice of the Peace Debbie Horn was called to the scene.

Amarillo Police are investigating and no charges have been filed.

