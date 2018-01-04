Code Blue warming center offers residents refuge from the frigid temperatures

While warm temperatures during daytime have returned for now, cold temperatures at night are providing a hazard for those without a warm place to stay.

However, one resource center in Amarillo has been helping out those in need.

The Code Blue warming center being put on by Amarillo Housing First is designed to provide those in need with warm place to escape frigid temperatures.

The idea for the warming center surfaced after it was found residents were in desperate need of a shelter that could accommodate all types of people.

Last year, Amarillo Housing First provided a heated box-truck that was able to sleep up to seven individuals.

Now, they've grown exponentially with an inside facility and are able to sleep up 80 people.

Executive Director for Amarillo Housing First, Chris Seright said multiple times they have already housed up to 50 people.

"There's a lot of reasons individuals may not want to, or be able to utilize existing shelters," said Seright. "People with pets, can not check into a shelter with their pets. Couples are separated into the men's side or the women's side. Or if an individual has received disciplinary action at one of the other resource providers they may not be able to check back into a shelter."

The Code Blue warming center is a low barrier shelter meaning there are less restrictions, allowing more individuals to stay there.

Seright said the shelter can accommodate all types of people who would otherwise have nowhere else to go.

However, he said providing for those in need can be a 'Catch 22' at times.

"You know, it's mixed emotions. It's astonishing that there is that many people here in Amarillo who don't have access to a warm place to stay at night. But I'm very glad we are able to provide that resource," said Seright.

Amarillo Housing First plans to keep the Code Blue Shelter open as long as the weather is severe and temperatures remain low.

In addition to resources the programs provides, they are also accepting donations of any kind.

Things like water, snacks, hand-warmers, socks, mittens and even fuzzy hats are acceptable. They will take anything that can help keep people warm and comfortable.

If you like to know more about the Amarillo Housing First's Code Blue warming center click here.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.