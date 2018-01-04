Thursday's Weather: Warmer day with high temps in the low 50s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, Jan. 4

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

We are off to another chilly start with temps in the 20s and teens this morning. Skies will be mostly sunny with a few high clouds throughout the day.

High temps will once again continue to warm back into the 50s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Overnight we drop back into the teens and low 20s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50s and even low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be warm and dry with temps in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front will move through Sunday morning, it won’t affect our temps much, but it will bring in gusty winds, with winds at 20-30 mph gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Temps remain warm and conditions remain dry into next week.

