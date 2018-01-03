A first look at ARAD's new residential recovery center

What used to be a nursing home will soon be home to those recovering from substance abuse.

The CEO of the Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol and Drugs Organization (ARAD) Dr. Perry Gilmore said this will be the first residential alcohol recovery center Amarillo has seen in decades.

"We wanted to create an environment that really supports our clients," said Gilmore.

ARAD's new comprehensive treatment center has the potential to house more than 120 people, and they also plan on offering outpatient care.

Their director of comprehensive treatment and recovery services Martha Burkett hopes their 103,000 square foot building will help those follow through with their recovery plan.

"We're going to cover the whole continuum but that residential piece is the part that's been missing for so long," said Burkett. "So families have been having to go to Lubbock, they've had to go to Midland, they've had to go to Houston to Dallas. To have it here I think is going to increase the likelihood that people will seek treatment and stay in treatment because being separated from families and being separated from livelihood are two of the barriers to people coming to treatment."

Clinicians will assess patients, and will then offer different holistic therapies as well as a fitness plan.

"We'll have fitness instructors, certified fitness instructors on our staff part time to start with and we'll have a nicely appointed gym for people to use," said Burkett. "So every person who comes into our program will receive a fitness assessment and get a personalized plan for them to follow while they're here."

Not only are residents sharing the recovery experience, they are also sharing rooms.

Gilmore said there are two beds in each room where it will be more of like a roommate experience, that way they don't feel like they're going through the recovery process alone.

Unlike other residential facilities, ARAD's will offer a variable length of stay.

"Traditionally people would stay at a residential treatment facility for 30 days but our staff will assess someone and there may be people who just need 10 days," said Gilmore. "There may be some who need three weeks or four weeks of treatment so we're gonna be client or patient oriented and figure out what's best for that patient and then provide that treatment."

They also plan to engage families in the recovery process.

"There will be family weekends every single weekend," said Burkett. "So Saturday and Sunday will be devoted to spending time with family and there will be social and recreational aspects of that and visiting time built into that, but there will also be an educational and therapeutic piece that's part of that."

If you would like to see the residential facility for yourself, you can attend their open house January 13 at 1001 Wallace Boulevard from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. by Amarillo's medical district.

The facility will be open for business on January 22.

