Getting financially fit in the new year

If you're expecting your credit card bill to not be as merry as the holiday joy you felt while swiping your card, you're not alone.

The new year is a wake-up call about their finances after weeks of holiday splurging.

If a financial plan is part of your goals, there are plenty of tools to help you succeed.

"We encourage people to go and look at it and set goals that are achievable throughout the year and through a 12-month process and not get burned out in the beginning," said B.C. Sternenberg, Vice President at Amarillo National Bank.

The bank says they do see an increase in people who have overspent during the holidays and turn to them for help, like a family who worries about getting a high heating bill in addition to their credit card bills.

"Know your monthly expenses, as you look at those think about what your high interest cards are and pay those down as you can. Make sure you're staying ahead," said Sternenberg.

In addition to speaking with your local bank, financial apps can effortlessly help you put your money back on track.

The Mint app is a one-stop shop to help you see, understand and do more with your money everyday.

It brings everything money all together in one place.

Even with all these different tools, there's one big tip to remember.

"People set something to big and they give up. It's an ongoing thing. We always have to budget, everyday of our life we have to budget. So looking at something that's achievable and realizing that they're going to fail sometimes," said Sternenberg.

