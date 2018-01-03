Amarillo Zoo warms exotic animals from the cold

There are over 150 species living at the Amarillo Zoo.

With the winter weather descending into Amarillo, the zoo keepers are making sure all animals are warm and safe.

Some zoo animals have adapted to the weather in the Panhandle. Others are used to warmer climates of the world and need protection from the harsh cold.

The species most susceptible to winter conditions are amphibians and reptiles. They are housed 24 hours a day in a heated herpetarium.



Second most at risk to the cold are birds. Parrots in the zoo are kept inside a warming shelter for most of winter or until the temperature is above 59 degrees.

Monkeys are the third most susceptible to the cold.

Lions native to Africa and tigers native to India enjoy the cold. They play outside when it snows and soak up the sun when it's chilly. They're given access to their warming shelter when it's 32 degrees or below.

"Animals that are native to North America or the Great Plains, like bison, they grow their winter coat a little bit differently than animals who are not native to this area," said Lead Zoo Keeper Sara Morris. "They have a much thicker coat in certain areas like their face and neck to keep warmer."

Even though the weather is chilly, the zoo is open throughout the week during their normal business hours.

