WT Enterprise Center expanding in Amarillo

Entrepreneurs are partnering with the WT Enterprise Center to mentor local men and women who hope their ideas will one day grow into a successful business.

To meet this need, the center is expanding by 8,500 square feet.

"To see it open and be in the building, and have our clients working in here and having meetings in here is something we dreamed of for a very long time," said Associate Director of the WT Enterprise Center Kyla Frye.

Thanks to the help of funding partners, the WT Enterprise Center is investing $2.6 million into its new Amarillo location.

With innovation in mind, the expansion of the WT Enterprise Center is keeping the gears rolling here in Amarillo for local entrepreneurs.

"You have all of the resources you need here in this area. Amarillo has a great business community, and they're all willing to help," said Managing Partner of Altura Engineering and Design David Salas. "The WT Enterprise Center is really tapped into the local business community, and can get you the help you need to start a business. We just owe a lot of our success to them."

The new building is now open, which means the center is accepting more clients interested in taking their ideas to the next level.

The new office space also allows the center to stay up to date with other cities across the state and even the nation.

