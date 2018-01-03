Video of Texas Longhorn shows true struggle in bitter cold weather

Due to the bitterly cold temperatures over the past few days, water mains at Palo Duro Canyon State Park have frozen.

This means there has been no water at any of the campsites, restrooms or other facilities.

Video of T-Bone the Texas Longhorn attempting to drink water in the frozen temperatures shows the true struggle we've been facing these past few days:

If T-Bone can handle the cold for a few days, so can we.

