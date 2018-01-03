Former Portales teacher facing sex crimes charges against teen

A former Portales teacher is behind bars, facing charges of sex crimes against a teenager.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, 42-year-old Miguel Ramirez was being held in jail Tuesday without bond. He faces two counts of felony criminal sexual contact of a minor in the fourth degree.

The investigation began on Dec. 19 when detectives were contacted by officials from Arise Sexual Assault Services and spoke with the 13-year-old victim and her mother.

Ramirez told investigators the incidents occurred during a night in late August at the home of the girl's mother.

Officials say he came to the house with food and accepted an offer to stay over.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports that after the mother retired for the night, the child complained of a back ache and Ramirez "started to massage her back."

A statement given to police says "(Ramirez) ... moved on to touching her 'no no spots.'"

Ramirez has been employed with Portales Municipal Schools for the past seven years, and he resigned Tuesday morning.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.