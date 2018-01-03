Early morning fire ruled accidental - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Early morning fire ruled accidental

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

A fire that happened early this morning has been ruled accidental.

Around 4:30 this morning, the Amarillo Fire Department was called to a fire at the 1700 block of La Mesa. 

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a home-built camper on fire. 

The person in the camper says he left a candle burning on the stove and fell asleep. When he woke up, the camper was full of smoke.

He was able to escape and go to a neighbor's house. 

The fire was considered under control around 4:45 a.m., and the Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office has ruled the fire as accidental.

It is estimated that the fire caused $3,000 worth of damage. 

