Randall County officials searching for wanted fugitive

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Jadi Rose Schreier (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office) Jadi Rose Schreier (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Randall County officials are asking for information leading to the location of a wanted fugitive.

Jadi Rose Schreier, 38, is wanted out of Randall County on a probation violation for credit card or debit card abuse. 

She is described as six-feet-tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where she might be, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5800.

