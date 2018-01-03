Randall County officials searching for wanted fugitive

Randall County officials are asking for information leading to the location of a wanted fugitive.

Jadi Rose Schreier, 38, is wanted out of Randall County on a probation violation for credit card or debit card abuse.

She is described as six-feet-tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where she might be, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5800.

