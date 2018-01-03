City of Canyon hosting active shooter training

A local law enforcement agency here in the Panhandle is offering up an active shooter training course.

The course is designed to help prepare any individual in the event they find themselves in an emergency.

2017 was the deadliest year on record for mass killings in more than a decade.

In 2017 alone, 208 people lost their lives to mass killing incidents like those in Las Vegas, Nevada and Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Since 2006, 358 mass killings have occurred, claiming the lives of nearly 1,900 people.

This past year alone, there was 28 incidents.

Starting in June of 2016 with a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, three of the five deadliest shootings in United States history have happened.

The Canyon Police Department has posted on their Facebook page, letting residents know about the upcoming opportunity.

Instructors will be present at the training course, showcasing the different tactics and the state of mind to have in the event of an active shooter.

The training course is Tuesday, January 23. It begins at 5:30 p.m. and will run until 7:00 p.m..

The event will take place inside the Adobe Room at the Cole Community Center. That address is 300 North 16th Street in Canyon.

The course is free and open to all members of the public.

