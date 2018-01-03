Floydada police seek vehicle theft suspect

With the winter weather descending into Amarillo, the zoo keepers are making sure all animals are warm and safe.
Entrepreneurs are partnering with the WT Enterprise Center to mentor local men and women who hope their ideas will one day grow into a successful business.
Due to the bitterly cold temperatures over the past few days, water mains at Palo Duro Canyon State Park have frozen.
A fire that happened early this morning has been ruled accidental.
A local law enforcement agency here in the Panhandle is offering up an active shooter training course.
