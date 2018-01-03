Floydada police seek vehicle theft suspect

Police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle from a Floydada gas station.

Authorities have now identified Alex Espinoza as the suspect.

They say he may still be in the stolen gray 20-16 Toyota Corolla with Texas License Plate number JT85850.

Espinoza has active warrants out of Lubbock and Briscoe counties and one pending out of Floydada.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous, if you see him do not approach him and call Floydada police at 806-983-2834 or local police.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.