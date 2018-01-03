Wednesday's Weather: Sunny skies with high temps in the upper 40s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Jan. 3

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

You'll notice temps aren't quite as cold this morning. Wind chill values are still in the teens and single digits but its warmer than the past few mornings.

This warm up will continue throughout the day. Highs today will warm back to more seasonal highs with temps in the mid to upper 40s.

Skies will be sunny and winds will be fairly light, out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Overnight we drop back into the upper teens and low 20s.

Thursday will be very similar to today with temps in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a light breeze.

Friday and Saturday we warm back into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

Gusty winds return Saturday through Monday with temps back into the 40s and 50s for next week.

Dry condition's are expected through the weekend.

