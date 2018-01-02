How to make your New Year's resolution come true

It's that time of year when everyone makes resolutions they hope will bring them new beginnings.

"Getting healthy" is the most common New Year's resolution with almost 63 million Google searches.

Here's the key to making sure your resolution sticks throughout the year.

According to researchers, you need to make your goal small and attainable.

Having high expectations is good, but stay realistic.

Be specific and detailed in outlining your plan. Include daily, weekly and monthly goals that lead to your over all resolution.

Tell someone else what you're trying to achieve, so they can hold you accountable.

Celebrate your winnings. When you achieve a task, even if it's small, pat yourself on the back.

"I think the biggest problem, with whatever resolution they have, is that when people miss as day they beat themselves up," Steve Nickleson of Nicks Fight Club said."'Oh I can't do it'. Just remember life gets in the way. You're not gonna be perfect. Just be consistent. Have a plan. Work your plan, and have fun doing it."

Whether you're trying to lose weight or simply trying to live a fuller life, create a course of action, and if you stumble, don't give up.

"Life's gonna get in the way," said Nickleson. "You're going to miss a day here and there, but keep doing it, keep doing it, keep doing it."

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.