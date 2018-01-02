Amarillo firefighters start out 2018 helping others

AFD crews showed up to help Haylee Renee, a therapy dog (source: Amarillo Fire Department Facebook)

Crews from the Amarillo Fire Department started out the new year by helping others.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department's Facebook, members from Fire Station 13 were contacted yesterday to help unload a family's therapy dog.

The pup, named Haylee Renee, had been in Oklahoma City for a double knee replacement and to have some tumors removed.

The family called upon AFD because the animal hospital could not release Haylee without reassurances that the family would have help to unload the 117 pound dog.

For now, Haylee is unable to support her own weight.

Members of the crew showed up to help the family get their pup back home.

