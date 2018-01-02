Our Perspective on starting a new year

It's a time of reflection and a time of looking forward.

Did you set resolutions for yourself or goals for 2018? If you are like most, you did not. That's okay, because I know most of us try to make each day a little better and give thanks for the next day when it comes.

We are blessed in many ways.

Let me challenge your heart today with a quote from Marianne Williamson:

Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so others will not feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine, as children do. It is not just in some of us; it is in everyone, and as we let our light shine we give others permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our fear, our presence automatically liberates others.

This day in January 2018 is just another day, but it can be the day you find that dream, rekindle that spark or push yourself out of the comfort zone and into what you are meant to be.

I encourage you to step into tomorrow with new passion to overcome the obstacles and the pitfalls of today and yesterday. Shine and let others shine as we go into 2018.

What is your Perspective?

