Top stories around the Panhandle in 2017 - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Top stories around the Panhandle in 2017

By NewsChannel10 Staff
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

2017 is in the books, and with it are some big stories from the year.

NewsChannel 10 has compiled some of last year's biggest stories to give you a look back at 2017:



 

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly