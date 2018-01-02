City of Amarillo changing trash pickup for 16K customers

The City of Amarillo is thinking about changing the way trash is picked up from about 16,000 customers, and they want the public's comments on the plan.

According to a news release, crews would collect trash from carts to be rolled to the curb in front of houses instead of collecting from dumpsters in front of homes or in potentially dangerous alleys.

Officials say the move is intended to save money and make alleys cleaner.

The city will hold two comment meetings, both starting at 5:30 p.m. The first will be on Thursday in the Downtown Public Library at 413 East Fourth. The second will be on Monday at the Southwest Public Library at 6801 West 45.

