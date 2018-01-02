Police investigating New Year's Day robbery of Amarillo Toot'n Totum

Amarillo police are investigating the robbery of an Amarillo Toot'n Totum that happened on New Year's Day.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the Toot'n Totum at 900 Southwest 10th Avenue on reports of a robbery.

The clerks told police that the suspect entered the store and handed them a note, demanding money and cigarettes. Police say the suspect then pulled out a knife and pointed it at the clerks.

The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police describe the suspect as a white male wearing a red or orange shirt, black sweat pants, a black baseball cap, a grey cover over his face and gloves.

If you have any information on this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

