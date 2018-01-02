Canyon police investigating car vandalism

Canyon police are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle that may have been involved in the vandalism of 14 cars yesterday.

Police responded to numerous calls after the windows of 14 cars were shot out with a BB gun.

Police say surveillance footage from the area shows a car that appears to be a Chevrolet Equinox, and police are asking for your help identifying the car.

If you have any information on these crimes or recognize this car, call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005 or contact them through Facebook.

