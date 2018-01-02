Registration open for ESL and US Citizenship classes at the Amarillo Public Library

The Amarillo Downtown Public Library is offering registration for ESL and US Citizenship classes.
They are available morning or evenings, ESL classes teach basic English but a Level two option is also available.
The classes are free and begin January 8th.
Registration is Tuesday, Jan. 2 from 9:30 a.m until 11:30 a.m., and opens back up at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. at 413 Southeast 4th.
If you are unable to attend call Pat Mullin at 378 - 6038.
Class Schedule:
ESL Level 1:
Wednesdays & Thursdays, East Branch Library, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m
Wednesdays & Thursdays, Downtown Library, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesdays & Fridays, North Branch Library, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
ESL Level2:
Mondays and Tuesdays, Downtown Library, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Citizenship:
Mondays & Tuesdays at the Downtown Library from 9:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m or 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.
2017 is in the books, and with it are some big stories from the year.
2017 is in the books, and with it are some big stories from the year.
The City of Amarillo is thinking about changing the way trash is picked up from about 16,000 customers, and they want the public's comments on the plan.
The City of Amarillo is thinking about changing the way trash is picked up from about 16,000 customers, and they want the public's comments on the plan.
As we start 2018, it's a good time to recap some of the top weather stories of 2017.
As we start 2018, it's a good time to recap some of the top weather stories of 2017.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 2
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 2
One person is behind bars after police say they fired shots inside a home.
One person is behind bars after police say they fired shots inside a home.