Registration open for ESL and US Citizenship classes at the Amarillo Public Library

The Amarillo Downtown Public Library is offering registration for ESL and US Citizenship classes.

They are available morning or evenings, ESL classes teach basic English but a Level two option is also available.

The classes are free and begin January 8th.

Registration is Tuesday, Jan. 2 from 9:30 a.m until 11:30 a.m., and opens back up at 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. at 413 Southeast 4th.

If you are unable to attend call Pat Mullin at 378 - 6038.





Class Schedule:



ESL Level 1:

Wednesdays & Thursdays, East Branch Library, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m

Wednesdays & Thursdays, Downtown Library, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesdays & Fridays, North Branch Library, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.



ESL Level2:

Mondays and Tuesdays, Downtown Library, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.



Citizenship:

Mondays & Tuesdays at the Downtown Library from 9:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m or 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

