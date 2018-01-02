Registration open for this year's 24 Hours in the Canyon

Registration is now open for this year's 24 Hours in the Canyon benefiting the Cancer Survivorship Center.
There are three ways to participate, you can participate competitively on your own or with a team at different levels ranging in cost from 75 dollars to 125 dollars.
You can also register as non-competitive as an individual or a team for 50 dollars per person.
Or if you are not much of a bike rider you can be a ghostrider for 24 dollars.
The annual road and mountain bike event is June 2nd and 3rd.
For a look at the schedule and perks for regular and premium registration visit 24hoursinthecanyon.org/schedule or 24hoursinthecanyon.org/schedule
