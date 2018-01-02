Tuesday's Weather: Cold day with high temps in the 30s

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 2

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas



As we head through the afternoon we will gradually warm up into the 30s, making it the warmest day over the past few afternoons.

This warming trend will continue throughout the week. Temps on Wednesday will finally warm above freeing across the entire viewing area.

We will see temps back into the 50s and even low 60s by the weekend. Dry conditions are expected throughout the next several days.

